GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 184 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

