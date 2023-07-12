GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $300.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.48 and a 200-day moving average of $209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $764.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,404,105 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

