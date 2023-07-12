GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $276,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RSG opened at $149.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $153.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.85.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

