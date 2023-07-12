GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $318,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ABT opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

