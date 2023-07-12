GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $382,000 Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HAL opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,115. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

