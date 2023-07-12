GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $309.75 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.70.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

