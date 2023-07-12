GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases 760 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 184,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,739,000 after acquiring an additional 85,805 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.50. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $81.14 and a twelve month high of $142.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

About Helen of Troy

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.