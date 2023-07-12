GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,184 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Flex were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,380,000 after buying an additional 3,088,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Flex Price Performance

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.