Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.28. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Hammerhead Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34.

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,560,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

