Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,203,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,199,000 after buying an additional 85,143 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

