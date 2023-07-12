Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its position in Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

