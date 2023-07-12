Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,054 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 317,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 295,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.6% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

