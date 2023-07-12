Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $525,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $514.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $525.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $480.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

