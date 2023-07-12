Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY24 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HELE opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $142.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helen of Troy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.