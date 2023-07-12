Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $112.54, but opened at $130.79. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $128.38, with a volume of 548,941 shares traded.

The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.