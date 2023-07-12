Heron Therapeutics’ (HRTX) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

HRTX stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 63,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,086,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 332,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

