Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 147,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,729,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 91,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

