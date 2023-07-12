Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 132.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 147,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,729,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 91,499 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

