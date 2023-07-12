Highview Capital Management LLC DE Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.9% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

