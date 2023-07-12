Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holley will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Holley by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Holley by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Holley by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

