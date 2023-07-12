Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.49. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

