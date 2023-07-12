Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

