Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.38. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 81,042 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock valued at $268,029,774. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

