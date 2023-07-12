Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $16.94

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $17.38. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 81,042 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 180.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock valued at $268,029,774. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
