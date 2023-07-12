Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.20

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 54332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

