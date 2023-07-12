Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.20

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 54332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
