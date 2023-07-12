Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Stake Reduced by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

