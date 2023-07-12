Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

