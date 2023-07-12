Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

