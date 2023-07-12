Iowa State Bank Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 223,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

