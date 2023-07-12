iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.8% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.56 and a 200-day moving average of $411.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

