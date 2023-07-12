iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

