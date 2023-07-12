iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

