Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Jacobs Solutions worth $37,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

