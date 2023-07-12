James Investment Research Inc. Has $258,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. WealthOne LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $71.28.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

