JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,232 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.
NYSE:V opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day moving average of $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
