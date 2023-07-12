JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,232 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $240.58 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.47 and a 200 day moving average of $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.