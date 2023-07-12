Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 4.2% Following Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.14. 1,786,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,388,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Specifically, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,192,877 shares of company stock worth $27,405,734. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

