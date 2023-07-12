Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $191.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

