Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Decreased by American National Bank

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE KMB opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

