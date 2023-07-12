KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.04

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 72535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

KT ( NYSE:KT ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 57.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 189,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in KT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KT by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of KT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

