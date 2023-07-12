Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $619.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $651.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.