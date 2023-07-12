Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $194.81

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.81 and last traded at $194.61, with a volume of 6463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,923 shares in the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

