Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.88. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 258,326 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,867,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 164,508 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 572,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 337,265 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,257,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 165,801 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 395,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.