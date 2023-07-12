Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.88. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 258,326 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Liberty TripAdvisor last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,867,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 164,508 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 572,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 337,265 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 1,257,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 165,801 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 395,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

