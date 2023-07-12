Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after acquiring an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.94.

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $437.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.37. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.21 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

