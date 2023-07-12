Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $440.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $450.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.18.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,636 shares of company stock worth $33,599,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.03.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



