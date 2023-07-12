Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,404 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 76.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

