Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANET opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total value of $321,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,844 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

