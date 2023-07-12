Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after acquiring an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after acquiring an additional 486,163 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $398.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.10 and a 200-day moving average of $335.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $400.08.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

