Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 764 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $459.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $488.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

