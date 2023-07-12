Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMI opened at $256.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.60 and a 1-year high of $261.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0168 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

