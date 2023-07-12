Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 174 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.