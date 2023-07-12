Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 93 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.35.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $561.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 286.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.86 and its 200-day moving average is $469.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

