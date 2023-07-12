Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

